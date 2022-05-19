Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459,462 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $25,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. 2,013,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $726,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,262,332.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

