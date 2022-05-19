Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Major Shareholder John C. Malone Acquires 567,151 Shares

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 567,151 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,602.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.30. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,675,000 after purchasing an additional 24,563 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,444,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,713,000 after buying an additional 64,756 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,034,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 101,036 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 109,360 shares during the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

