Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.04-$6.14 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Life Storage also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.50-$1.54 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.38. The stock had a trading volume of 769,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,096. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.77. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $96.42 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 117.30%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Life Storage by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

