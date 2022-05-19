Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Trading Down 3.5%

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.43. 11,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 481,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.96.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.24.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,469,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)
Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.
