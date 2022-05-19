Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Short Interest Up 21.4% in April

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 471,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 388,700 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limoneira in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Limoneira from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Limoneira from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $10.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $193.49 million, a PE ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $272,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limoneira during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limoneira by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

