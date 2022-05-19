Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Insider Purchases $10,750.00 in Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) insider Krista Fogarty purchased 12,500 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $10,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LPCN stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. Lipocine Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lipocine by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,547 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,029 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the fourth quarter worth $1,476,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 8.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 63,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lipocine by 2,482.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 749,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter worth $901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

