Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of LQDT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 271,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,231. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.22. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $28.73.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.28 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 20.64%.

In other news, insider John Daunt sold 4,594 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $82,002.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

