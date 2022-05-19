LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.22). LivePerson posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 59.54% and a negative net margin of 34.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPSN shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on LivePerson from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on LivePerson from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $27,544.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,218 shares in the company, valued at $878,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $30,014.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,441.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,052 shares of company stock valued at $818,525. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter worth about $156,410,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 2,107.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,974 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1,089.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,229 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,845,000. Finally, 13D Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,722,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $15.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $68.82.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

