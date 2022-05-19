Lizhi (LIZI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 26th.
Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Lizhi had a negative return on equity of 57.74% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $87.93 million during the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIZI opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. Lizhi has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $58.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.39.
Lizhi Company Profile (Get Rating)
LIZHI INC. operates an audio entertainment and social networking platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides podcasts, live streaming, and audio entertainment products. The company offers Lizhi app, an audio entertainment platform that offers interactive audio experience, as well as audio entertainment content, such as social, talk show, music, ACG, and audio book content; Tiya App, an audio-based social networking product; and LIZHI Podcast, a podcast app to provide curated podcast content.
