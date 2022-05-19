loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CEO Frank Martell Buys 33,285 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CEO Frank Martell purchased 33,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $83,212.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frank Martell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Frank Martell bought 120,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $285,600.00.

Shares of loanDepot stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44. loanDepot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $16.95.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.60%. loanDepot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of loanDepot by 287.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,565,000 after buying an additional 1,478,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in loanDepot by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LDI shares. JMP Securities cut shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

