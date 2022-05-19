Loews Corp Acquires Shares of 3,812 Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Loews Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 594.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $826,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $2,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $36.13. 1,194,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.46. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $401.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 81.97% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Red Rock Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.