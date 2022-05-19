Loews Corp Buys 5,000 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Loews Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.2% of Loews Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $22,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 185.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 698,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,347,000 after purchasing an additional 117,132 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY traded down $1.06 on Thursday, reaching $75.96. The company had a trading volume of 14,667,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,019,455. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.85 and a 200-day moving average of $66.90. The company has a market capitalization of $161.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $78.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.