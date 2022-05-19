Loews Corp Invests $200,000 in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Loews Corp purchased a new position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Endava by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAVA traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.19. The company had a trading volume of 152,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,048. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.12.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

