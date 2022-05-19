Loews Corp Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Loews Corp lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 0.2% of Loews Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Loews Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.14. 6,918,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,379,329. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.