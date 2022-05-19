Loews Corp Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Loews Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Loews Corp owned 0.06% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 30,792,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,323,504. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

