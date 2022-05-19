Loews Corp Sells 30,000 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Loews Corp trimmed its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Shares of DSGX traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $60.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,652. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12 and a beta of 1.12.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.