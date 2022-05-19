London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Trading 2% Higher

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) traded up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.63 and last traded at $22.52. 599,410 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 364,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 8,150 ($100.47) to GBX 8,500 ($104.78) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($111.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered London Stock Exchange Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 8,600 ($106.02) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8,716.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.1831 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

About London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

