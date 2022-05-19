Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Short Interest Down 14.2% in April

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the April 15th total of 86,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Longboard Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $110,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $135,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $182,000.

NASDAQ LBPH traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $4.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

