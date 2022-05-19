Loop Capital Cuts PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target to $13.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
PLBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLBY Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.78.
Shares of PLBY stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.11. PLBY Group has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21.
In related news, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $217,098.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Florus Beuting sold 7,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $110,253.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 54,280 shares of company stock worth $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares worth $4,885,721. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in PLBY Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PLBY Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PLBY Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.
PLBY Group Company Profile
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
