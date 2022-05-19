Loop Capital Cuts PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Price Target to $13.00

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLBY Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.78.

Shares of PLBY stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 3.11. PLBY Group has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21.

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.52 million. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PLBY Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $217,098.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Florus Beuting sold 7,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $110,253.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 54,280 shares of company stock worth $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares worth $4,885,721. 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in PLBY Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in PLBY Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PLBY Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

