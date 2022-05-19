Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.13 billion.Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY23 guidance to $13.10-13.60 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $246.14.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.45. 110,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.36. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $179.76 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.