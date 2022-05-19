Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Insider Purchases C$2,459,800.00 in Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.84 per share, with a total value of C$2,459,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96,172,698 shares in the company, valued at C$946,262,410.16.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$10.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.30. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 11.6800009 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.70 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$12.30 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.58.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

