Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Insider Purchases C$2,459,800.00 in Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.84 per share, with a total value of C$2,459,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 96,172,698 shares in the company, valued at C$946,262,410.16.
Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$10.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.30. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$14.00.
Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The mining company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 11.6800009 earnings per share for the current year.
Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.