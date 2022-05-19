Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Short Interest Up 20.8% in April

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,100 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the April 15th total of 167,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

In other Luther Burbank news, EVP Parham Medhat sold 4,500 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,246 shares in the company, valued at $350,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 56,094 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 50.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 122,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 23.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LBC shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of LBC stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.97. 177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,488. The company has a market capitalization of $669.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.73. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

