LUXCoin Price Tops $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (LUX)

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $64,526.60 and approximately $18.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,205.19 or 0.99906398 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00036205 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00194208 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00094005 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00128986 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00223743 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000888 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 14,348,197 coins and its circulating supply is 13,340,965 coins. LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUXCoin is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.