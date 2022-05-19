Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) Shares Up 11%

Shares of Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) shot up 11% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 115,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 120,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.

Mace Security International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MACE)

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

