Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:MFD)

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.
Shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.
