Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:MFD)

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

