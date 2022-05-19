MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at TD Securities

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright cut their target price on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.16.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 164.65 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $24.13.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 0.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,934,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,335,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth $2,156,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $829,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

