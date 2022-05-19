MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Shares Gap Up to $13.17

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAGGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.17, but opened at $13.67. MAG Silver shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 15,514 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.15 and a beta of 1.07.

About MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

