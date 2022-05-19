Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $79.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGA shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 38.7% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after acquiring an additional 611,350 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 252,299 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after purchasing an additional 177,475 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 32.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 680,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,203,000 after purchasing an additional 166,161 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Magna International during the first quarter worth about $9,227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $61.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. Magna International has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

