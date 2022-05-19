MAI Capital Management Acquires 34,147 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 34,147 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,030,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,474,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

