MAI Capital Management Buys 86,621 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 135.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,621 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period.

FPE opened at $17.84 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49.

