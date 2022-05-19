MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $181,386,000. Gobi Capital LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,871,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,660,000 after purchasing an additional 935,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Copart by 47.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,160,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,759,000 after purchasing an additional 699,993 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,963,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,727,000 after buying an additional 654,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,488,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

CPRT stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,059. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.92. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

