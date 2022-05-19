MAI Capital Management Has $3.18 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 218,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,753,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth $4,048,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 67,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,061,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,431.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,632,952 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $111.90 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.90 and a 200-day moving average of $105.53. The company has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

