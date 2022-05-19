MAI Capital Management Sells 1,772 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRGP. Raymond James boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.67. 6,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,788. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.86. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.69). Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

In other news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $167,721.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,868 shares in the company, valued at $16,683,842.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,662 shares of company stock worth $4,438,549. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

