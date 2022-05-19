Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.78

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.78 and traded as high as C$3.27. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 13,942 shares.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Mandalay Resources in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$283.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46.
In related news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total transaction of C$108,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,080.50. Also, Director Amy Leanne Freedman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total value of C$27,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$348,682.41.
About Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)
Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.
See Also
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.