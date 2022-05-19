Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.78

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.78 and traded as high as C$3.27. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.96, with a volume of 13,942 shares.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Mandalay Resources in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$283.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Mandalay Resources ( TSE:MND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.91 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Abraham Jonker sold 33,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.25, for a total transaction of C$108,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,080.50. Also, Director Amy Leanne Freedman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total value of C$27,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$348,682.41.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

