Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 265.60 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 266 ($3.28). Approximately 15,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 28,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.33).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.72 million and a PE ratio of 44.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 244.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.19.
Manolete Partners Company Profile (LON:MANO)
