Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 265.60 ($3.27) and last traded at GBX 266 ($3.28). Approximately 15,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 28,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.54, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.72 million and a PE ratio of 44.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 244.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 257.19.

Manolete Partners Company Profile (LON:MANO)

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on acquiring or funding insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

