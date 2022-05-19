Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Position Lifted by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,902,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222,293 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $112,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 60,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 71,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 724,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 124,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $17.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.95. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

MFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Manulife Financial (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.