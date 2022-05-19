Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Position Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 694.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 946,453 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Manulife Financial worth $20,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,024,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,452,083. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.22. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

