Marlin Price Reaches $0.0111 on Top Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $43.48 million and approximately $82.86 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Marlin has traded 56.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 96.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.91 or 0.01007308 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.98 or 0.00445938 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00033584 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,534.29 or 1.50430510 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008634 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars.

