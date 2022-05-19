MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.22-$4.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion.MasTec also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.72-$0.72 EPS.

MTZ traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $78.20. 688,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day moving average is $87.04. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $70.72 and a fifty-two week high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.27.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. MasTec had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

