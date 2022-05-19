Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 132,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,680,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $332.22. 4,380,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,446,225. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $349.88 and a 200 day moving average of $352.78. The firm has a market cap of $323.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

