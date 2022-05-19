Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives $25.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Materialise stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.48. 26,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,701. Materialise has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Materialise had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Materialise by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,296,000 after purchasing an additional 534,443 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Materialise by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,698,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,207,000 after buying an additional 57,345 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,698,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,941,000 after buying an additional 57,345 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,304,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Materialise by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 998,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,836,000 after acquiring an additional 141,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

