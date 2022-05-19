Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 million-$30.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.00 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.52–$0.47 EPS.

MTTR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,931. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MTTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.84.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matterport by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matterport by 737.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Matterport by 20.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 138,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

