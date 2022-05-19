Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.50 million-$30.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.00 million.Matterport also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.52–$0.47 EPS.
MTTR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,742,931. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Matterport will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matterport by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Matterport by 737.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Matterport by 20.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 138,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.
About Matterport (Get Rating)
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
