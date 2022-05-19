Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.00

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 70664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

Get Mawson Infrastructure Group alerts:

About Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.