McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,418,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $341,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.9% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 251,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,661,000 after purchasing an additional 59,441 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 356.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,662 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 35,650 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $229.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,517,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $245.67 and a 200 day moving average of $251.45. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

