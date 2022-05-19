MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of MDWD stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,568. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $58.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MediWound by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 35,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.15.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

