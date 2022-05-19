Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Medtronic worth $125,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.76.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,230,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.95. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

