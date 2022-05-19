MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,670.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $881.82 per share, with a total value of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $52.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $801.57. 952,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,044.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,144.25. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $640.00 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

