Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.35

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRCGet Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MRC opened at GBX 187.80 ($2.32) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 238.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91. Mercantile Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 179.20 ($2.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 294.50 ($3.63).

In other Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Damien Maltarp bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £21,800 ($26,873.77). Also, insider Graham Kitchen purchased 5,000 shares of Mercantile Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($12,758.88).

About Mercantile Investment Trust (Get Rating)

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)

