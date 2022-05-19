Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.35

Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MRC opened at GBX 187.80 ($2.32) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 211.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 238.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.91. Mercantile Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 179.20 ($2.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 294.50 ($3.63).

In other Mercantile Investment Trust news, insider Damien Maltarp bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £21,800 ($26,873.77). Also, insider Graham Kitchen purchased 5,000 shares of Mercantile Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($12,758.88).

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

