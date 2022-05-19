Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OUKPY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Metso Outotec Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €9.50 ($9.90) to €10.50 ($10.94) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.40 ($10.83) to €9.80 ($10.21) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.80 ($11.25) to €10.90 ($11.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.60 ($11.04) to €10.80 ($11.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of OUKPY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 9,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,940. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $6.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.0379 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.77%.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

