MGE Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.387 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.
MGE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. MGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 46.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.
Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.67. MGE Energy has a one year low of $69.23 and a one year high of $84.96.
In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,598 shares of company stock worth $117,891. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGEE shares. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
MGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.