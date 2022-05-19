MGE Energy, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.387 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

MGE Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 47 years. MGE Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 46.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGE Energy to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $82.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.67. MGE Energy has a one year low of $69.23 and a one year high of $84.96.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,598 shares of company stock worth $117,891. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGEE shares. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

